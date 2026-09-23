"Assault on democracy": Priyanka Gandhi accuses EC of allowing elections to be rigged

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that if the Election Commission (ECI) is allowing any irregularities during elections, it is an "act of treason." Responding to the media reports published by The Indian Express, Gandhi warned that compromised elections render democracy meaningless.

"This is an extremely serious issue for our democracy. If there are no elections, then where is democracy? If elections are unfair and rigged in any manner, then the Election Commission is assisting in that. If the Election Commissioner is not only aware of it but also allowing it to happen, then it is a very serious assault on democracy. It is an act of treason," she said. Her remarks came after The Indian Express published a report, noting that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

Earlier,, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that "vote chori" is a "crime against the Indian people" and an attack on the Constitution. In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served."

In a video shared by him, Gandhi addressed the Election Commission and election officials, saying, "I am clearly telling the Election Commission and election officers: What you are doing is wrong. This is treason; it is against the nation. Do not forget this. The time will come! We will catch you! You will not be spared." Meanwhile, the Election Commission sources, however, sought to play down the report, stating that all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner. (ANI)