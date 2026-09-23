Height of foolishness, irresponsibility: HD Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka CM over KPSC remark

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his statement that the government is discussing with legal experts the possibility of shutting down the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), saying the Chief Minister has no understanding of legislation. In a media statement, Kumaraswamy said the CM's statement that the KPSC will be shut down legally is not just out of desperation, but is the height of foolishness, irresponsibility and ignorance.

"His approach is like cauterising a buffalo when the ox has fever, and cutting off the nose for a cold," he mocked. "The KPSC as an institution is fine; it is only bad people who have come and occupied it. The fence itself is eating the crop. Who appointed the rogues there? Who gave them the opportunity to open a shop for collection? Is it not the sin committed by those sitting on the 3rd floor of Vidhana Soudha? By that logic, Vidhana Soudha itself should be shut down. Let that also happen under your leadership," Kumaraswamy said, taking a dig at the Chief Minister.

"Before making irresponsible and flippant statements, understand what KPSC is, what its structure and nature are, what constitutional protection it has, and the journey and achievements of the institution. If weeds grow in a field, they should be removed, not poison the entire field," he advised. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government was considering shutting down the KPSC within the legal framework amid allegations of irregularities in the commission, and said he was consulting experts on the matter.

While speaking to the media after the 50th Foundation Day celebration of Keonics in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “There are too many scams in the KPSC. I am discussing with experts about shutting it down within the legal framework.” He alleged that people involved in wrongdoing had infiltrated the commission and said documents collected by the state police would bring out the facts.

“Rogues have infiltrated the KPSC. The officers we selected with trust are doing such things. The members there have opened a shop. Our police officers have collected documents. One day everything will come out,” he said. (ANI)