“To save democracy, we must protect right to vote”: Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna

Telangana Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging concerns over the electoral process and stressing that protecting every citizen’s right to vote is essential for safeguarding democracy.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 20:15 IST
“To save democracy, we must protect right to vote”: Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna
Telangana Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging concerns over the electoral process and stressing that protecting every citizen’s right to vote is essential for safeguarding democracy. Lok Sabha MP from Peddapalli Gaddam said voters often face difficulties in ensuring that their names remain on electoral rolls and are required to make repeated visits to government offices for the same.

“If voters ultimately lose their right to vote despite making these efforts, it raises serious questions about their democratic rights,” he said. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, “We will even give our lives for the country,” the Congress MP said the country needs justice, transparency and a strong democratic system rather than anyone having to give their life for the nation.

Vamsi Krishna alleged that 13 crore voters had lost their constitutional right and sought a clear explanation from the Election Commission on the matter. Questioning the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress MP demanded his resignation and said maintaining public trust in a constitutional institution such as the Election Commission should be the highest priority.

He also raised questions over the process of appointing Election Commissioners under the current 2023 law. The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister. The Telangana MP said the government and the Election Commission have a responsibility to address concerns raised by the public regarding the electoral process.

Vamsi Krishna said he would continue to raise his voice to protect voters’ rights and democratic values. “Democracy does not belong to any one person or institution. It is the right of every Indian. Our struggle will continue until every citizen’s right to vote is protected,” he said.

“Every citizen has the right to vote. We will raise our voices to protect that right and continue fighting to strengthen democracy,” the Congress MP added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026