Development must protect nature, improve quality of life: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is working continuously to develop Agartala and other urban areas of Tripura into modern, environment-friendly and aesthetically appealing cities. Inaugurating the comprehensive renovation, modernisation and beautification project of the historic pond near Ujan Abhoynagar Market, the Chief Minister said the government’s objective is not limited to constructing infrastructure and concrete structures, but also to improving people’s quality of life, protecting the natural balance of urban areas and ensuring holistic urban development.

Speaking at the programme, Dr. Saha said several traditional ponds and water bodies in Agartala and other parts of the state had faced the threat of extinction in the past due to neglect, lack of maintenance and inadequate planning. He said the filling up of water bodies not only damaged the environment but also created problems with drainage during the monsoon.

Dr Saha said that after assuming office, the present government, in coordination with the Agartala Municipal Corporation and concerned departments, launched special initiatives to identify, restore and revive old and important water bodies across the city, he said. On the beautification of the Ujan Abhoynagar Market pond, the Chief Minister said the project has been implemented under AMRUT 2.0, with facilities including boundary protection, walking paths, adequate lighting, benches and landscaped green spaces.

He said the renovated pond has created a pleasant environment for morning walkers and residents seeking leisure and relaxation, while also improving the overall appearance of the locality. He said several initiatives are being implemented to transform Agartala into a smart and liveable city, including modernisation of drainage systems, construction of alternative roads to ease traffic congestion, installation of solar power and street lights, and conservation of parks and water bodies.

The Chief Minister added that similar development works are being carried out not only in Agartala but also in district headquarters, municipal council areas and Nagar Panchayat areas across the state. Appealing to citizens, Dr. Saha said government projects are being created and dedicated for public use, but protecting and maintaining these public assets is the collective moral responsibility of citizens.

He urged residents and business associations not to dump plastic, thermocol or other waste in or around ponds and called for active public cooperation in keeping the environment clean and pollution-free. Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Additional Commissioner Mihir Kanti Gop, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, Corporators Hiralal Debnath and Pradip Chanda, Commissioner Saju Wahid and other elected representatives and officials were present at the programme. (ANI)