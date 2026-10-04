Assam: NDA steps up campaign in Nagaon; mega booth padyatras planned for final day

With just a day left before campaigning concludes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has intensified its grassroots electioneering across all eight Assembly segments in support of candidate Debashis Sharma. According to a statement issued by BJP Media Panellist and Media In-charge for the Nagaon by-election, Dilip Kumar Sarma, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded the blitz, addressing 15 massive public meetings covering every Assembly segment under the parliamentary constituency.

The party announced that on the final day of campaigning tomorrow, booth committees across all 2,309 polling booths in the constituency will conduct simultaneous padyatras (foot marches) starting at 11:00 AM, involving party workers, local voters, and supporters. Sarma stated that alongside the Chief Minister, a galaxy of senior leaders and star campaigners addressed over 1,100 meetings, both large and small, across the constituency.

Key campaigners included Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and several state cabinet ministers including Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Keshab Mahanta, Rameswar Teli, Sushanta Borgohain, and Ajanta Neog, among others. Highlighting the micro-level voter outreach, the party stated that 25 Mandal Committees across Nagaon and Morigaon districts organised extensive door-to-door visits and over 5,000 courtyard meetings.

Additionally, different wings (morchas) of the BJP independently conducted more than 9,500 courtyard meetings across the constituency to mobilise voters. This included 1,654 meetings by the Nagaon Mahila Morcha, 690 by the Nagaon Yuva Morcha, 621 by the Morigaon Yuva Morcha, 397 by the Nagaon Minority Morcha, and 350 by the Morigaon Mahila Morcha, alongside dedicated outreach by Kisan, OBC, SC, and ST morchas. The aggressive, multi-tiered outreach across the 25 mandals reflects the NDA’s all-out push to consolidate voter support ahead of the silence period, the BJP coordinator added. (ANI)