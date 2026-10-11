Projects worth Rs 13,000 crore will “create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Chennai, highlighting their potential to improve connectivity, strengthen industrial growth, and create employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present on the dais during the event, alongside senior state and central leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the socio-economic impact of the initiatives, emphasising how the projects would make daily commutes easier, boost industrial and trade activities and open new avenues of employment for young people in the state. "Today's program involves projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones. Some will make daily travel easier; others will strengthen industry and trade. Together, they will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu," the Prime Minister said.

The projects cover key sectors, including connectivity, urban infrastructure, and industrial development and are aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu's economic landscape while improving the overall 'Ease of Living' for residents. The initiatives are also expected to support regional connectivity and provide modern infrastructure for the state's industrial and trade corridors.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted his long-standing association with Tamil Nadu's political leadership across party lines, stating that although governments in the state had changed over the years, his commitment to the state's development and the welfare of its people had remained constant. Reflecting on his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and his subsequent years as Prime Minister, Modi recalled his interactions and working relationships with several former Tamil Nadu leaders. He noted that the development journey was now progressing in partnership with Chief Minister Vijay, who was present at the event.

"As a CM, I got multiple opportunities to interact with Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. When I became Prime Minister, I got the opportunity to work with Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam, E Palaniswami, and MK Stalin. Governments changed, but my resolve to develop Tamil Nadu and serve the people here [remained], and we are taking this journey forward with CM Joseph Vijay," PM Modi said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre on the IIT-Madras campus, where experts briefed him on the institute's functioning and research activities.

He also inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister travelled on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay was also present during the metro ride. (ANI)