"No compromise on safety, public convenience": Bihar CM sets 2028 deadline for Patna Metro completion

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Patna Metro Rail project along Nehru Path and directed officials to ensure that the entire project is completed by the year 2028. During the on-site inspection, the Chief Minister visited key stretches, including the Income Tax roundabout, High Court roundabout, and the area near the Hanuman temple, taking stock of the progress from senior project officials.

Emphasizing commuter convenience, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to construct two foot overbridges (FOBs) on Nehru Path—one near JD Women’s College and another near the High Court roundabout–Bihar Museum junction. The Chief Minister stressed that execution must strictly adhere to prescribed quality and safety norms while ensuring minimal disruption to the daily lives of citizens.

"Work must be executed in an organized and coordinated manner so that citizens face minimum inconvenience. Traffic management around construction sites, smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement, and public safety must be given top priority," the Chief Minister instructed officials, adding that urban development should go hand-in-hand with civic ease. Terming the metro project crucial for the capital city's public transport network, Choudhary called for regular monitoring and seamless coordination among all executing agencies. He made it clear that while speeding up construction is essential, there must be no compromise on quality, safety standards, or civic amenities.

The inspection was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Cooperative Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, and Science, Technology & Technical Education Minister Sheela Kumari. Senior administrative officials present on the occasion included Principal Secretary (Urban Development & Housing and Finance) Vinay Kumar, Secretary (Road Construction) Pankaj Kumar Pal, Secretary to the CM Lokesh Kumar Singh, Patna Metro Rail Project Managing Director Sandeep Kumar R. Pudakalkatti, Building Construction Secretary Pranav Kumar, Urban Development Secretary Animesh Kumar Parashar, Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K. Sharma. (ANI)