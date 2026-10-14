AAP repeating 1984-like law-and-order crisis in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP after anti-drug activist’s killing

BJP Amritsar district president Salil Kapoor on Wednesday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of pushing Punjab towards a situation similar to the "1984 insurgency", citing the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota and alleging a failure of law and order in the state. Speaking to ANI, Kapoor alleged that the killing of Jhota, who had led a campaign against drugs, reflected the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. He also referred to the earlier killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and accused the state government of failing to protect people.

"Look at the situation forming in Punjab. An ASI was murdered earlier when he was returning home after duty. Now, an anti-drug specialist who used to spearhead a campaign has also been shot dead. This is the situation in Punjab. The Govt in Punjab is repeating a 1984-like situation. There was an insurgency in 1984, and now gangsters have taken that form. How will we live like this in Punjab? Bhagwant Mann Govt is pushing Punjab into the sludge of insurgency. CM Bhagwant Mann should resign. He is unable to run the Govt. There is a law-and-order failure. Murders are happening in Punjab every day. Parents are scared of sending their children out of the house. Punjab is in such difficulty now. Bhagwant Mann should resign, you are unable to handle Punjab," he said. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, arrested the main shooter allegedly involved in Jhota's murder from Salasar in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused was arrested from Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. Following the arrest, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The incident triggered criticism from opposition parties in Punjab, which accused the state government of failing to curb drug trafficking and maintain law and order.

Earlier, Punjab Police, citing a preliminary investigation, had said the incident was allegedly motivated by “personal enmity”. Police had also said that multiple teams were formed to apprehend the prime suspect and that an associate of the suspect had been arrested. Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said there had been a long-standing dispute between Jhota and the accused, adding that those taking the law into their own hands would face strict punishment.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took cognisance of the incident and sought an Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities on the investigation and action against those responsible. It also asked the state Chief Secretary to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of individuals working against drug abuse. Opposition leaders from the Congress and the BJP have criticised the state government over the killing, alleging a failure to protect those campaigning against drugs. (ANI)