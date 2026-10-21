Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off motorcycle rally on National Police Commemoration Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off a nationwide motorcycle rally from the National Police Memorial in the national capital to mark the occasion of National Police Commemoration Day.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off motorcycle rally on National Police Commemoration Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off a nationwide motorcycle rally from the National Police Memorial in the national capital to mark the  National Police Commemoration Day. The bike rally, organised under the theme 'Fight Against Drugs', comprises around 90 riders representing nine States and Union Territories, alongside personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

The riders will traverse multiple states and culminate their journey at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, where they will participate in the grand Ekta Parade on October 31, observed nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister paid solemn floral tributes at the National Police Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of police and security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

National Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 in remembrance of the brave CRPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while repelling an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. (ANI)

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