J-K: BJP names Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar as BJYM national vice president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, has expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Jammu and Kashmir unit after being appointed as the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:38 IST
J-K: BJP names Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar as BJYM national vice president
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, has expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Jammu and Kashmir unit after being appointed as the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Speaking to ANI on her appointment, Parihar thanked the leadership for reposing faith in her and affirmed her commitment to discharging her duties diligently.

"I thank our state president, Satpal Sharma... I also thank our leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as the people of all of India... I will do my utmost to fulfil this responsibility," Parihar said. Parihar, a first-time legislator representing the Kishtwar assembly constituency, is among the key young faces of the party in Jammu and Kashmir. Her appointment to the youth wing's national body is seen as a move to elevate youth leadership from the Chenab Valley region onto the national organisational stage.

Earlier on October 20, in a major reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a new team of office-bearers under MP Hemang Joshi, who took charge as the wing’s president in August. Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) MLA Shagun Parihar, Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maloth Komali Naik from Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar, Bhatar (West Bengal) MLA Soumen Karfa, and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupendra Nag have been named vice-presidents.

Ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, Nikhil Mani Tiwari has also been appointed as a vice-president, while the BJP has appointed Vineet Vats Tyagi as the national treasurer. Arpita Aparajita Badjena from Odisha, Harsh Vardhan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna from Andhra Pradesh will be the new national general secretaries.

Meanwhile, national secretaries include Biswajit Khound from Assam, Ashish Jhala from Madhya Pradesh, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni from Maharashtra, Himanshu Sharma from Rajasthan, Sardar Armanjot Brar from Punjab, Aman Yadav from Jharkhand and Rahul Jha from Bihar. Member of BJP’s IT team in Gujarat, Dhruv Pandit has been named the central office in-charge, with Delhi’s Mohit Soni as central office co-in-charge.

Sushri Akhila Bandam from Telangana has been appointed as policy and research in-charge. The announcement comes ahead of several Assembly elections lined up for 2027. Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Gujarat are set to hold Legislative Assembly polls next year. (ANI)

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