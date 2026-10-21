Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pays homage to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday paid homage, acknowledging the police personnel who fought without caring for their own lives to save the lives of others. He participated in the Police Commemoration Parade at the Police Martyrs Memorial, Goshamahal Police Stadium,

According to the press release, CM Reddy has announced that all the vacant posts in the Telangana Police department would be filled by 2028. In a major decision, the Chief Minister declared that the ex-gratia amount would be increased to Rs 10 lakhs from Rs 5 lakhs for Home Guards in the service. Addressing a gathering at the Police Commemoration Parade in Hyderabad today, the CM instructed DGP CV Anand to take necessary measures towards increasing the ex-gratia to Home Guards to Rs 10 lakhs for those who lost their lives while performing their duties.

Stating that the government has already issued a notification to fill 5,000 vacancies in the Police department, the CM said that the government is committed to fill all vacancies in the police wing by 2028. CM Revanth Reddy noted that the recruitment of 112 DSP posts is unprecedented in the history of Telangana state. “We were also appointing transgenders as traffic assistants and enhanced their self-respect and dignity in the society,” CM said.

Calling upon the police to deal with the cases involving women and children with greater sensitivity, the Chief Minister emphasised that there should be no delay in delivering justice to the victims.“Ensuring the safety of women is not solely the responsibility of the police department. Every individual in society should also take the responsibility of women's safety,” Reddy said. The CM, worried about the drug menace, appealed to the police to ensure that the youth should not fall victim to drug abuse. CM Revanth Reddy commended the 'Eagle Force' for their unstinted efforts in curbing drug trafficking and also appreciated the DGP's endeavour, he said.

Since the maintenance of law and order is crucial for the development of the state, the Chief Minister said that the government is giving top priority to strengthening the police department. CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the initiatives taken to strengthen the police wing. "We are leveraging modern technology in the police department to effectively address new challenges. Besides, the human-centric approach of the police force must remain unchanged," the Chief Minister said, "'TG SAFE' was established to take a firm and uncompromising stance against food adulteration."

SHE teams were formed for women's safety and also launched the 'Stand With Her' initiative to foster a greater sense of social responsibility in supporting women. 'Spandana'—a set of 'Immediate Protection Teams'- was another initiative enforced to provide instant safeguarding for women and children during emergencies, release said. The 'Young India Police School' was established to provide educational opportunities for the children of police personnel from Home Guards to the rank of DGP.

The Chief Minister listed out the welfare measures for the police. The ex-gratia amount has been increased to Rs 1 crore from Rs 45 lakhs for Head Constables and ASIs; for Sub-Inspectors, the amount has been increased from ₹45 lakh to ₹1.25 crore, and for Inspectors, from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.25 crore. It was Rs 1.50 crore for officers at the rank of DSP and Additional SP. The compensation for SP and IPS officers was enhanced to Ra 2 crore from Rs 1 crore. " The increased compensation is not merely financial assistance. It is a gesture of respect from the government toward the families of police martyrs," CM said.

Remembering the Police Martyrs who laid down their lives in their duties, the Chief Minister said, “Discipline is police strength and the integrity is their honour. The sense of security police provide to the public is the greatest recognition to the cops. Police are not alone in their grief. The state Government stands with the bereaved family and the entire society of Telangana also stands with you". The CM asserted that police should continue to stand as a pillar of safety for the people, as this government remains committed to their welfare and the future of families. " Let us honour the sacrifices of our martyrs and carry forward their vision. Together, let us build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Telangana."

Paying tributes to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of society, CM Revanth Reddy recalled that the martyrs Cops - Dev Singh, Pramod Kumar, and Gajula Soumya who laid down their lives while in thier duty in a clash with Chinese soldiers on October 21 1959. “Their sacrifices in maintaining law and order can never be forgotten,” said CM Reddy. (ANI)