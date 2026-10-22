DK Shivakumar announces October 26 meeting with sugarcane farmers, factory owners

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said a meeting of sugarcane farmers has been called on October 26, to which factory owners have also been invited, and that he has sought the Centre’s intervention on the issue and on the drought situation in the state. Shivakumar said Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had initially agreed to attend the meeting but later expressed his inability to participate, while assuring that necessary steps would be taken at the Centre.

“First, we have called a meeting of sugarcane farmers on the 26th and have also invited the factory owners. Prahlad Joshi has also made efforts. Initially, he said he would participate, but later, due to certain reasons, he could not attend. He told us to go ahead with the meeting and said that they would do whatever was necessary,” Shivakumar told reporters before departing for New Delhi. “He also said that they would issue instructions to the concerned Central Government officials, because this is not just an issue concerning Karnataka; it affects several other states as well. Accordingly, I have sent some officers there,” he added.

The Chief Minister also flagged concerns over forest-related matters, including the Mahadayi issue, and said he had sought an appointment with the concerned Union Minister. “There are some issues related to forests. I have asked for time from the Minister. We have some forest issues, including Mahadayi. Now there are Keralam and Goa elections also. It will be very difficult for them to take a decision,” he said.

Shivakumar also highlighted water shortages in Karnataka, including in the Cauvery and Tungabhadra river basins, and said the government needed to prepare an action plan to address drought conditions. “I had requested the Andhra CM, either we have to go to Andhra or they have to meet here daily. Because water is very less there also. Farmers' demand is very high. There are problems like releasing water to channels. There is not sufficient water even in Tungabhadra. There is no water in Cauvery and no water in Tungabhadra. With no rain, we need a plan of action regarding drought. We have to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister,” he said.

He added that a team of officers had been assigned to study the demands made by other states regarding drought relief, as another Central team would need to visit the state. On his schedule, Shivakumar said he would return on Friday and was also expected to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is in India.

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for an official visit from October 21 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit aims to strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in areas including trade, defence and technology. Tusk is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru on Friday for engagements with leaders from the information technology and space sectors. Responding to reports that Dalit ministers were stopped by police during the Dasara celebrations, Shivakumar said the event had proceeded smoothly but acknowledged that some officers had stopped the ministers during the Dhwaja Stambha puja.

“Yesterday Dasara went very well. There was no problem at the flag pole. Some officers had stopped them, and I myself had to go and get them released for the Dhwaja Stambha puja,” he said. He added that he had directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry and examine video footage of the incident.

“I have asked the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry and check the video clips. The flag pole event was conducted very systematically. I had told all ministers to take responsibility for one portion each, and we did a dry run,” Shivakumar said. He also thanked officials, police personnel, cultural participants and other organisations for their contributions to the celebrations, highlighting the lighting arrangements, agricultural exhibition, tableaux and drone show.

Commenting on the elephant incident during Shivamogga's Dasara procession, Shivakumar said he had cautioned the organisers in advance about the need for care and described the incident as a warning for future events. “I was aware that such things would happen. That is why I had told our Ramalinga Garadi one month in advance to be very careful. In the end, it was supposed to be a different elephant, and finally we selected Prashant. I had told them all these things. They were a little careless. Fortunately, no one was hurt. This is a warning bell for the future,” he said.

The incident occurred during Shivamogga's Jamboo Savari procession when an elephant carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari panicked and ran through the streets, damaging vehicles. Forest officials and veterinarians intervened to bring the situation under control. According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Prabhuling Kavalakatti, the procession initially proceeded smoothly before one elephant became frightened and attempted to return to its starting point. Another elephant followed, and a vehicle was damaged during the incident.

No casualties were reported. The elephants were secured and examined by veterinarians and forest officials, while the religious rituals continued after another utsava murti was brought in. Asked about the Political Affairs Committee, Shivakumar said there was no development to share at present. He added that he had sought an appointment with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding an information technology-related matter and was awaiting a response.

"Nothing as of now. There is one matter related to Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding IT. I have asked for his time. He was busy with Dasara. If he gives time, I will talk to him," he said. (ANI)