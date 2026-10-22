YSRCP alleges TDP attacks, intimidation of opposition candidates during MPTC, ZPTC nominations in Andhra 

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged attacks, violence and intimidation against its candidates, leaders and workers across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday--the second day of nominations for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections. YSRCP alleged that from early morning, police arrested and placed several senior party leaders under "house arrest" to prevent them from participating in the nomination process. YSRCP accused the police of remaining "silent" while alleging attacks against its candidates from TDP leaders and cadres.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy was arrested by police while trying to ensure that YSRCP candidates could file their nominations. Earlier in the morning, a large number of police personnel surrounded his residence in Pulivendula and attempted to place him under house arrest. Police prevented him from moving out and participating in the election process. Several important YSRCP leaders were also arrested in Porumamilla mandal.

Later, when Avinash Reddy reached the YSRCP office in Kadapa, police surrounded the premises and attempted to arrest him. Tension prevailed as party workers tried to prevent the arrest. Police forcibly took Avinash Reddy and senior leader Ravindranath Reddy from the party office and pushed aside YSRCP workers who protested against the arrests. Police subsequently moved Avinash Reddy towards Pulivendula. Ravindranath Reddy, former Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and MLC Ramachandra Reddy were reportedly taken towards Ontimitta. YSRCP strongly questioned why its senior leaders were being arrested when they were only trying to help party candidates participate in the democratic election process.

Speaking against the police action, Avinash Reddy said that police themselves were forcibly taking away YSRCP candidates to prevent them from filing nominations. He said that TDP cadres were attacking opposition candidates with stones and sticks, while police were supporting the attackers. He questioned whether election rules and restrictions applied only to YSRCP leaders and not to TDP leaders. In Anantapur district, former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy was placed under house arrest at Thimmapalli in Tadimarri mandal. He was preparing to accompany YSRCP candidates for filing nominations after TDP groups associated with the JC family allegedly obstructed nominations in Yellanur. Police prevented him from leaving his residence. He strongly condemned the police action and questioned why the authorities were restricting Opposition leaders instead of stopping those responsible for violence.

Former Minister and senior YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath was placed under house arrest in Singanamala. Former MLA Y Venkatarami Reddy was also placed under house arrest in Anantapur and served police notices in connection with the MPTC and ZPTC elections. These restrictions prevented senior party leaders from participating in the nomination process. In Bapatla district, alleged violence was reported from Nizampatnam in Repalle constituency. TDP cadres allegedly tore the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates, damaged a vehicle belonging to a party candidate and attacked YSRCP leaders.

Three YSRCP leaders suffered injuries. Party leaders alleged that the attacks were carried out at the instigation of Minister Anagani Satya Prasad. They expressed anger over the failure of police to prevent the violence or act against those responsible. In Kuppam constituency, YSRCP leader Dandapani of Santhipuram was allegedly arrested illegally. Police did not inform his family members about his whereabouts, leaving them deeply worried about his safety. The party demanded that the police immediately disclose his location and explain the grounds for his detention.

In Palnadu district, police detained several YSRCP leaders in Pedakurapadu to prevent their participation in MPTC and ZPTC nominations. Police allegedly took away MPTC candidate Bachcha by force. Several other leaders were taken into custody during the night. The arrests were reportedly carried out to stop YSRCP candidates and their supporters from reaching the nomination centres. In Macherla, former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was placed under house arrest. A large police force surrounded his residence, and iron fencing and barricades were erected around the premises. Police prevented him from moving out and participating in the election process.

In Lankelakurapadu village of Muppalla mandal, former Sarpanch Venkataramana Reddy was arrested while preparing to file his MPTC nomination. Police reportedly took him away without informing his family or supporters where he was being taken. The incident raised serious concerns over the safety and freedom of Opposition candidates. In Kurnool district, attempts were allegedly made to obstruct YSRCP nominations at Veldurthi. Large heaps of stones were found near the MPDO office, raising fears that TDP cadres were preparing to attack YSRCP candidates and supporters with stones and sticks. The party alleged that these arrangements were intended to prevent Opposition candidates from reaching the nomination centre.

Former Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi was also placed under house arrest to prevent her from accompanying YSRCP candidates for filing nominations. Police stopped her while she was attempting to leave. She staged a protest on the road and questioned why police were targeting YSRCP leaders while failing to act against TDP cadres involved in attacks. In Tirupati district, tension prevailed in Chandragiri constituency after police placed senior YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith Reddy under house arrest. A large police force was deployed near their residence.

YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP cadres were attacking Opposition workers with knives and stones in the presence of police, while the police were instead restricting the movement of YSRCP leaders. In Nellore district, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was placed under house arrest. Police prevented him from participating in the nomination programmes of YSRCP candidates. The party condemned the restrictions imposed on a senior leader who was preparing to take part in the election process.

In Annamayya district, TDP cadres allegedly attacked and damaged the house and shop of YSRCP worker Jayachandra in Chowdepalle of Punganur constituency. The attack was reportedly carried out because he participated in the nomination process. Following the violence and threats, Jayachandra was forced to leave his home out of fear for his safety. In Kadapa, police also allegedly prevented YSRCP ZPTC candidates from filing their nominations. Several candidates were forcibly taken into custody and reportedly transported towards Tirupati. The party alleged that these arrests were made specifically to prevent candidates from reaching the Returning Officers within the prescribed nomination period.

In Tuni, former Minister Dadisetti Raja was placed under house arrest when he was preparing to attend the nomination programme of YSRCP candidates in Thondangi. Police prevented him from leaving his residence and participating in the election process. Meanwhile, alleged irregularities were also reported in the municipal election process in Pithapuram. YSRCP alleged that Jana Sena leaders abducted Sriram, the party's candidate from the 27th ward, threatened him and forcibly obtained his signature on a nomination withdrawal form.

Election officials allegedly accepted the withdrawal even though the candidate was not personally present. Former MP Vanga Geetha lodged a complaint with the District Collector questioning the conduct of the officials and demanding action. YSRCP strongly condemned the continuing attacks, illegal arrests, house arrests and obstruction of nominations across Andhra Pradesh. The party said that police were being used to prevent Opposition candidates from participating in the elections, while TDP leaders and cadres responsible for violence were being allowed to move freely.

The party questioned why police were placing YSRCP leaders under house arrest and arresting its candidates while not taking even a single TDP leader into preventive custody despite repeated reports of violence and intimidation. It said that such selective action clearly demonstrated the partisan conduct of the police and raised serious doubts about the fairness of the election process. (ANI)