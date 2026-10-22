“India’s parliamentary independence was asserted even before Independence”: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Thursday released a special commemorative issue of the Assembly’s quarterly magazine Vidhan Chetna, titled “Veer Vithalbhai Patel Smarananjali Ank", marking the 93rd death anniversary of Veer Vithalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly. The commemorative event, held at the historic Old Secretariat, also witnessed floral tributes at Patel’s statue in the presence of Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior Assembly officials, distinguished guests, and school students participating in the Assembly’s Youth Outreach Programme.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “India’s parliamentary independence was asserted long before independence itself. Veer Vithalbhai Patel demonstrated that even under colonial rule, the authority of the legislature could not be subordinated to the will of the government, and that the dignity of the Chair must remain beyond political pressure.” Describing Veer Vithalbhai Patel as one of the principal architects of India’s parliamentary traditions, the Speaker said his fearless leadership established enduring conventions of impartiality, procedural discipline, and institutional independence that continue to guide democratic legislatures. He noted that Patel’s mastery of parliamentary procedure compelled the British administration to answer before the legislature, reinforcing the principle that governments remain accountable to elected representatives.

The Speaker recalled that Vithalbhai Patel’s remarkable public life, from Mayor of the Bombay Municipal Corporation to President of the Central Legislative Assembly, reflected the rise of democratic consciousness in colonial India. Born on 27 September 1873 and passing away in Geneva on 22 October 1933, Patel left behind a legacy of public service, constitutional integrity, and commitment to India’s freedom struggle. Highlighting the deep historical connection between Veer Vithalbhai Patel and the Assembly building, Gupta said the Old Secretariat, constructed in 1912, had served as the seat of India’s early central legislature. He recalled that Patel entered the Imperial Legislative Council in 1918, was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly in 1924 and again in 1926, and served as its President from 1925 to 1930 in the very building that today houses the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

“This historic House witnessed a defining phase in India’s parliamentary evolution, where Indian representatives challenged colonial authority through constitutional debate and legislative action,” he said, adding that the principles of Chair independence, informed deliberation, and procedural discipline established during Patel’s tenure remain indispensable for preserving institutional accountability and public trust. The occasion also underscored the Assembly’s efforts to introduce younger generations to India’s democratic heritage. The special issue of Vidhan Chetna was released in the presence of school students visiting the Assembly under its Youth Outreach Programme, symbolically connecting India’s parliamentary past with its democratic future.

Interacting with the students, Gupta said that the future of Indian democracy depends not only on strong institutions but also on informed and engaged citizens. He encouraged them to understand constitutional values, parliamentary traditions, and the sacrifices of leaders who laid the foundations of India’s legislative democracy. He said the Youth Outreach Programme aims to familiarise young citizens with legislative functioning while fostering informed debate, discipline, and respect for diverse viewpoints. The Speaker further noted that the commemorative issue of Vidhan Chetna would serve as an important resource for introducing younger generations to Veer Vithalbhai Patel’s life and contributions. Recalling the Assembly Secretariat’s publication of the coffee-table book Shatabdi Yatra: Veer Vithalbhai Patel last year, he reaffirmed the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of one of India’s foremost parliamentary pioneers. (ANI)