Congress rallies behind Raihan Vadra over Bikaner House exhibition row; BJP calls it "Priyanka's launch mission"

A sharp political slugfest erupted on Thursday as Congress leaders and INDIA bloc allies rallied behind MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, accusing the authorities and Centre of censoring artistic expression after Bikaner House requested the removal of several photographs from his exhibition. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered the charges, maintaining that the exhibition flouted venue policy and called it an attempt at a political launch for Raihan Vadra.

The row was triggered on Wednesday when Raihan Vadra alleged that the management of Bikaner House asked him to remove the "bulk" of his artworks at an exhibition, which were documenting student protests and other demonstrations. In a social media post on Instagram, Raihan wrote, "Five hours ago, the Bikaner House Management forced me to remove the bulk of the artworks displayed in my show "No Idea Is Final", which opens this evening at 7 pm. The photos were of the youth protests in Delhi. Apparently, the content is "objectionable". They also directed me to remove two photos of the Tiranga. I have refused. I will not take down a picture of the Indian flag."

Defending its stance, the Bikaner House Management Society said certain photographs displayed in the exhibition, "No Idea Is Final," were "found to be inconsistent" with its policy and that their removal was requested. The Society said photographs consistent with its policy continue to be displayed. Raihan has said that any curtailment of freedom of expression and art was wrong, alleging that Bikaner House management had asked him to remove photographs just hours ahead of its scheduled opening.

He claimed sharing the layout a week earlier, and was told management could not see it. "Now in four or five hours, what am I going to do?" he said. He added that he had already removed most imagery of political parties and leaders, was willing to replace any photograph violating the policy, but was told that "none of these 70 images will be put up." Raihan said he was unsure whether the decision had been taken with a political motive, but added that his family background gave him an opportunity to take a stand as an artist. He said public institutions such as Bikaner House, along with major art fairs, had a responsibility towards artists, galleries and curators.

The incident drew immediate support from Raihan’s family, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backing her son on X. "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be," she said.

Raihan's father Robert Vadra said he was unsure whether Bikaner House's decision was related to the Rajasthan government or was due to other pressures. He added that his son would not be stopped from showcasing his talent. Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "I am very proud of Raihan. He has seen what the whole family goes through and has gone through, and what his father has gone through. So, he is a very strong person, a very strong-headed person. He will find another location, and we will do it at another location.”

Congress leaders mounted a broad attack against the administration, with Congress MP Rajeev Shukla alleging the Chief Secretary and other officials ordered all 70 photographs removed four hours before the event, though they had been submitted for approval three days earlier. "This is a blatant injustice," he told ANI, urging Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to act against the Chief Secretary and Bikaner House management. Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the government's stance on artistic expression, stating that artists should be allowed to express themselves through their work and questioning why the government was against such expression.

"Raihan Vadra is an artist. We can't understand why this government is against the expression of art by an artist. Every day we see examples of how this government is against the youth voicing their opinions using different mediums, including art," Khera told ANI. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also condemned the alleged censorship of the art exhibition, terming the administration's behaviour "obtuse" and "churlish."

Echoing similar sentiments, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Legal Cell said, "IYC Legal Cell's tweet: YOU CAN CENSOR THE FRAME. NOT THE TRUTH. Saheb dara hua hai (sir is scared)." Congress MP Hibi Eden said freedom of expression is the "main ingredient" of the Constitution, and that the "Modi government is not ready to face any sorts of criticism."

Amidst this, photographs removed from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition were put up outside the exhibition by some people. The photographs were later removed by security officials at Bikaner House. The BJP rejected the opposition’s allegations, sharply attacking the Congress.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks "betray a shocking sense of entitlement and arrogance," alleging the Congress "first family" considers itself above the law. He said Bikaner House's guidelines state that exhibitions must not display political content, and accused her of "attempting to play the victim card." BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted the Congress leadership, alleging that the Gandhi family was focused on regaining power.

Speaking on the issue, Bhatia said, “Congress' psychophant leaders are saying that he is the future president of Congress. One defective product who has lost 99 elections has not been launched by Sonia mummy. Now Priyanka mummy's mission has come to launch Raihan." Further targeting the Congress leadership, Bhatia alleged that the family was willing to do anything to regain power. (ANI)