“Violence, looting, damaging property in name of protest are unacceptable at any cost”: MLA Ninong Ering on violent incident in Pasighat

Following incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat after a 12-hour bandh called by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on October 23, Ninong Ering, MLA from the 37-Pasighat West Assembly constituency, condemned the violence, saying that looting homes and damaging private property in the name of protest were unacceptable at any cost. He appealed to all sides to act responsibly, maintain peace and harmony, and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The MLA on Monday said that in a democratic country, everyone has the right to hold protests and call for shutdowns. However, looting someone's house, damaging private property and hurting a family's sentiments in the name of a protest or shutdown are unacceptable at any cost. Describing the recent incident as deeply unfortunate, he appealed to all sides to act responsibly to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Ering said that the house targeted by protesters through an attack and looting belonged to his late father. He said that his family has a deep emotional attachment to the house, which was built in 1954. His father had served as a former Union Minister. In addition, he had served as a Parliamentary Secretary during the tenure of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and as a Member of Parliament. Ering said he was deeply hurt by the burning of his father's photograph inside a house of such historical and emotional significance. Meanwhile, the MLA also referred to an important meeting convened by the district administration following the incident. The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), district administration officials, representatives of various local organisations and senior citizens. Discussions were held on the shutdown programme, the circumstances arising from it and who would be held responsible if similar incidents of violence occurred in the future.

According to Ering, it was decided at the meeting to call off the shutdown programme. He said that if any group calls for a shutdown in the future, the matter of agreeing to it would be considered. However, if incidents of violence, looting or damage to property similar to the recent incident occur again during a shutdown, the responsibility will lie with the group calling for it. The MLA clarified that everyone has the right to express their views and protest peacefully in a democracy. However, misusing this right to destroy other people's property, loot houses or create a violent situation is in no way justified. He appealed to the youth to learn to maintain peace and harmony in the region. He also urged those concerned to return the looted items.

On the other hand, clarifying his position on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Ninong Ering said that he works as a consultant on hydropower projects. Therefore, analysing and discussing the positive and negative aspects of such large-scale projects is part of his responsibility. However, this does not mean that he disregards the opinions, concerns and demands of local people. According to him, in the case of major projects such as dams, merely providing compensation, building roads and bridges, or making promises of development is not sufficient. It is also necessary to seriously consider the potential impact of the project on local people's livelihoods, traditional land, natural environment and social life. He said that it is essential to understand the concerns of all stakeholders and find solutions through discussions and consultations with local people.

The MLA also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had stated that if local people do not want the dam to be built, the project will not be constructed. Therefore, it is extremely important to give due consideration to the views and consent of local people regarding this major project. Stating that his wife's property had also suffered considerable damage in the recent incident, the MLA said that he had videos and photographs related to the incident. He also said that some people had tried to control the situation but were unsuccessful.

Amid concerns and differences among residents over the proposed dam project on the Siang River, the violent incident in Pasighat has made the situation in the region more sensitive, following which MLA Ering has appealed to all sides to exercise restraint and maintain peace and harmony. He said that differences and public concerns regarding the dam project should be resolved through dialogue, consultation and democratic means rather than through violence, looting or damage to property.

Meanwhile, CM Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat following the 12-hour bandh called in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on October 23 by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). (ANI)