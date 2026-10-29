UP BJP to hold state working committee meeting; Amit Shah to attend as party gears up for 2027 polls

Speaking about Shah’s participation, Chaudhary said, “Union HM Amit Shah is going to participate in the program. When he addresses the party workers, the election campaign will effectively begin, and all our workers will throw themselves into the effort with full vigour.”

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 13:12 IST
UP BJP to hold state working committee meeting; Amit Shah to attend as party gears up for 2027 polls
UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold its state working committee meeting on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to participate, as the party prepares its organisational roadmap ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Ahead of the meeting, the party held a meeting of its state office-bearers at the UP BJP headquarters on Thursday to finalise the agenda, key issues and other preparations for the state working committee meeting.

UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said Thursday’s meeting was held to prepare the agenda for the working committee. “This is a meeting of the office-bearers, held prior to the working committee meeting. The discussion will focus on determining the agenda to be presented to the working committee,” Chaudhary said.

Speaking about Shah’s participation, Chaudhary said, “Union HM Amit Shah is going to participate in the program. When he addresses the party workers, the election campaign will effectively begin, and all our workers will throw themselves into the effort with full vigour.” Referring to the recent MLC election results, Chaudhary added, “As for the results (MLC elections)— we won all six seats. If you look at the vote count, the BJP’s vote share has increased across the entire state. We will, of course, conduct a review.”

BJP leader Govind Narayan Shukla said the party discussed the roadmap and agenda to be presented before the state working committee members on Friday. “Today, we discussed the roadmap and agenda to be presented at tomorrow’s meeting of State Working Committee members scheduled for October 30. We will incorporate their suggestions and points into the agenda. This Working Committee meeting will certainly provide the guiding principles for the 2027 elections,” Shukla said.

He also said Shah’s visit had generated enthusiasm among party workers and outlined the BJP’s plans to take its proposed roadmap forward. “The arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has generated enthusiasm among party workers. After this meeting, workers will take the roadmap we finalise forward through various channels to carry out welfare work for villages, the poor and farmers across Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will certainly form a majority government in 2027,” he added. (ANI)

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