"Opposition's mindset driven by desire for power, division in society": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks INDIA bloc on Nov 1 rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday questioned the Congress party's decision to hold a rally in Delhi on November 1, alleging that the Opposition was attempting to create confusion around various institutions and systems in the country while also raising concerns over the timing of the event during the festive season. Addressing a press conference here, Trivedi said the Opposition's "mindset" was driven by a desire for power, division in society and hostility towards India's religious and cultural ethos.

"Their (Opposition) true intent -- as articulated by the Prime Minister -- is rooted in a mindset characterised by a desire for plunder upon attaining power, the sowing of division within society, and a deep-seated hatred for India's religious and cultural ethos. We want to draw your attention to the fact that, over the last ten to twelve years, there is hardly any institution or system in India regarding which they have not attempted to sow confusion," he said. Questioning the INDIA bloc rally on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, the BJP MP said the venue was located in a significant trade and commerce hub for North India and that holding the event during the festive season could affect business activities.

"Why is the Congress party holding a rally on November 1st? The area in Delhi where they are planning this event is a major hub for trade and commerce for all of North India—especially during this festive season, which spans from Navratri through Diwali and Chhath Puja," Trivedi said. He further alleged that certain forces, both within and outside the country, could be attempting to undermine India's economic growth and emerging global influence.

"India is currently emerging as a highly influential presence on the global stage. Among the world's largest economies, we are the fastest-growing; it is highly probable -- and indeed, widely understood -- that this may not be well-received by various global powers. Consequently, certain forces -- both within and outside India -- may harbour intentions to orchestrate various schemes and conspiracies aimed at stalling India's golden potential and the momentum of its economy," he said. Targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi questioned Congress' approach towards democratic and constitutional institutions, alleging that the same mindset persisted even after the party lost power.

"In this context, the conduct of the main opposition party, the Congress, and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, poses a significant, profound question for our democracy. Even when they were in power, they could not tolerate any decision, whether political or constitutional, that ran counter to their own wishes. Now, even while in the opposition, that same mindset remains evident," the BJP MP said. On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Trivedi defended the Election Commission of India's procedures and questioned the Congress party's allegations regarding additions and deletions of voters' names.

He said the Election Commission appoints approximately 12 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to oversee the process of updating electoral rolls. According to him, BLOs are required to make at least three visits if an individual is not found at their registered address. "Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in India, the Election Commission of India appoints 'Booth Level Officers' (BLOs), numbering approximately 12 lakh, whose duty it is to manage additions to or deletions from the electoral roll; if an individual is not found at their registered address, the BLO is required to visit at least three times. To oversee this process, political parties also appoint their own 'Booth Level Agents' (BLAs)," he said.

Trivedi questioned whether the Congress was effectively questioning the competence of its own booth-level representatives by alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process. "If the Congress party claims that names have been added to or removed from the electoral roll without their knowledge, are they effectively labelling their own Booth Level Agents as incompetent?" he asked.

He further pointed out that the process provides opportunities to raise objections at different levels, including the state-level machinery and the Election Commission of India. "Following this, the process moves to the State Election Commission, where objections can again be filed—are they now implying that their state-level units are also incompetent? Finally, the process reaches the Election Commission of India, where objections can still be lodged," he said.

The BJP MP further said the Congress should direct its questions towards its own organisational representatives rather than repeatedly questioning the electoral process. "It seems to me that the questions arising from the Congress party's current stance should actually be directed toward their own Booth Level Agents, district presidents, and state-level units," Trivedi added.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders on Friday held a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of the rally on Sunday. (ANI)