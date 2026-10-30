 CPI(M) MP John Brittas charges Centre with "martial law-like" clampdown ahead of public impeachment against the CEC

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Friday accused the central government of enforcing a "martial law-like" clampdown in the national capital to suppress a massive public mobilisation, ahead of the opposition INDIA bloc's symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI, following a key strategy meeting of opposition leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, Brittas framed the upcoming public impeachment, scheduled today at 10, Rajaji Marg, as a direct assertion of constitutional accountability.

"Know the way to fight for it. And this public impeachment will be the reflection of the aspirations of crores and crores of these people, which our founding fathers underscored, saying that the soul of democracy is the voting right of the people," CPI(M) MP John Brittas stated. Brittas alleged that central authorities have panicked over growing public discontent regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, deploying heavy security forces and placing severe restrictions on public transit to prevent citizens from entering Delhi.

"The government has become so paranoid. The panic button has been pressed. Police and central forces have been deployed. More or less, the borders have been sealed. Bus operators have been pressured. Train services are being cancelled. People are not being issued even train tickets. This is like martial law clamped on India," Brittas claimed. Despite these measures, Brittas asserted that administrative hurdles would fail to deter citizens. "Whatever may be the consequences and the steps they take, let us make it abundantly clear that 10 lakh people will converge in New Delhi. That will be a historic episode to ensure that India remains a democratic nation."

Drawing comparisons to recent student demonstrations, Britta commended students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for securing campus democratic spaces through resilient hunger strikes. "I salute the students of Jamia for their resistance and resilience. There was also a similar hunger strike in JNU. And like JNU, the Jamia students have also become victorious. They are mature citizens of this nation. If they don't have basic democratic rights on their campus, what is the purpose of academics? So, I salute and congratulate the students of Jamia for being victorious, for ensuring that basic students' rights and democratic rights are being ensured on the campus," he said.

The public impeachment event—conceived as a prelude to a mega rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan—will be formatted akin to a full parliamentary proceeding. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will preside over the session, while Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will move the formal motion, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivering the concluding address. Echoing the opposition's sentiment, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha denounced the erosion of parliamentary norms. "Look, India is the world's largest democratic country. India commands dignity in the world precisely because it is a democratic nation where democracy is fully established. But the way India's democracy is continuously being dismantled and hijacked under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, it is, in a way, a severe blow to India's dignity and a strike right at the heart of Hindustan," said Congress leader Rakesh Sinha.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh previously noted on X that the venue was shifted to 10, Rajaji Marg after authorities denied permission for other public grounds, accusing the CEC of having "demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution." The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fiery counter-attack against the opposition's initiative, announcing a nationwide "Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy" campaign to push back against the allegations.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the opposition's planned proceeding as a political gimmick designed to generate instability: "What is a mock parliament? Who are you showing this mock to? How much did you win and lose by ballot? In Tripura, elections were held for 4500 gram sabhas. Where did you win? Where did you win in Silchar, Assam? The Congress party wants to spread confusion in the country to incite anarchy and provoke a civil war. This is their mock drill; this is their rally on November one," Union Minister Giriraj Singh retorted.

The strategy meeting at Kharge's residence saw attendance from prominent opposition figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Derek O’Brien (TMC), Mahua Manjhi (JMM), Abhay Sinha (RJD), and Harendra Malik (SP), reflecting unified opposition backing behind the dual protest events. (ANI)