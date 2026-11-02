"Destroyers of democracy holding rallies to save it": Sanjay Raut ahead of BJP's foot march in Telangana

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over its scheduled 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march today, which will be led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad, saying that those who "destroy democracy" are now holding rallies in its defence. Speaking to ANI about BJP's scheduled rally, Raut said, "Let them do it. The destroyers of democracy are holding rallies to save democracy; this is the biggest irony. This kind of irony used to happen in other countries."

Raut said the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally was centred on the issues of protecting democracy. He compared the gathering to the 1974 rally held in support of Jayaprakash Narayan. "The rally that became a 'maha rally'--similar to how a rally was held in 1974 for Jayaprakash Narayan ji--is centred around these issues save democracy, save the Constitution, save freedom, save liberty. It is on these very issues that Rahul ji gave the call of 'Chalo Delhi' and all of us, along with people from all parties, gathered," he said.

Claiming the Ramlila Maidan rally had witnessed a large turnout, Raut alleged that police barricades and restrictions at Delhi's borders prevented more people from reaching the venue. "And look, the Ramlila rally was overflowing. People were stopped at the borders by police putting up barricades and blocking them with guns; otherwise, the whole of Delhi would have come to a standstill," he said.

Reacting to the BJP's claim that the INDIA bloc rally was a flop and that Ramlila Maidan was not even half-full, Raut said, "Well, what can they see? Their vision has become weak. They can no longer see what is close by, and seeing things far away stopped a long time ago. They cannot see Arunachal where China has entered. They cannot see Ladakh. They cannot see anything. Their vision is very weak and damaged; their eyes should be replaced, and people should lead the way for them," he said. The INDIA bloc on Sunday held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among the Opposition leaders who attended the rally. The march began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters gathered.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed. Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the voice of the nation and asserted that the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means.

He claimed that action would be taken against the CEC and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without him. “Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn’t it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah would have become Home Minister,” he said. (ANI)