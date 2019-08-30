Brazil's Bolsonaro awaits news on U.S. help for Amazon

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday he may have news later in the day on his request to U.S. President Donald Trump for help fighting the Amazon rainforest fires, adding that he will talk to German Chancellor Angela Merkel later Friday too.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, he also said he wants to bar the creation of new indigenous reserves in Brazil, and will review those already in place.

