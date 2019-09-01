Bedi approves plan to name two main roads after Karunanidhi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has given her nod to the proposal of the cabinet to name two main roads in the union territory after DMK patriarch late M Karunanidhi. An official press release from Raj Nivas disclosing the various proposals Bedi had approved said on Saturday that the stretch of the 100 feet road between the statues of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in Puducherry would be named after the late leader.

Similarly, the by-pass road in Karaikal would be named after Karunanidhi. The necessary approval has been sanctioned in this regard, the communication said.

The cabinet had adopted resolutions for renaming the roads and sent it to Bedi for approval on August 26 and they had since been approved. The approval of the Lieutenant Governor is necessary for any proposal to come into effect.

DMK is an alliance partner of the Congress and supports the Congress government from outside. PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)