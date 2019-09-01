Shah asks Pawar, Rahul to clear stand on withdrawal of Art 370

Union Home Minister and BJPpresident Amit Shah on Sunday challenged Congress leader RahulGandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clear their stand on thewithdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir ahead ofthe upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra

Addressing a rally here on the occasion of culminationof the second leg of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis''Mahajandesh Yatra, Shah said Maharashtra would be the firststate to go to polls after "abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A)", which withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmiras well as the special privileges enjoyed by the people of thenorthern state

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to maketheir stand clear on our decision to abrogate Article 370 and35 (A) of the Constitution before they go for campaigningin Maharashtra," Shah said.

