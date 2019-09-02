Sarkaria Commission norms on Governors flouted: Narayanasamy

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Monday accused the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre with violating the Sarkaria Commission recommendations on the appointment of Governors and Lieutenant Governors. Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of his worship at the Manakula Vinayakar temple on te Vinayaka Chaturthi, he said the Sarkaria Commission had laid down that only those who were not political functionaries should be appointed to gubernatorial posts.

But, the appointment of the governors for Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan exposed the alleged political motive of the NDA government as functionaries of the BJP or RSS have been nominated as Governors, he said. He charged the Centre with violating the democratic principles and the recommendation of the Sarkaria Commission.

"These governors would only function as puppets in the hands of the BJP," he added..

