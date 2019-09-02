Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL3 WB-GUV-SINGH WB Guv visits BJP MP at hospital, expresses concern over law and order situation Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday visited Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, who is recovering from his injuries at a private hospital here, and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

CAL5 CBI-NARADA MINISTER Narada scam: CBI conducts voice sample tests on WB minister, IPS officer Kolkata: CBI on Monday conducted voice sample tests of West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and an IPS officer in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, sources in the central investigating agency said. CAL6 WB-NRC TMC PROTESTS TMC to hold mass protests against NRC in WB Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leadership Monday decided to hold mass protests across West Bengal from this week opposing NRC in neighbouring Assam, party sources said..

