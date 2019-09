British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to call a pre-Brexit snap election if parliament defeats the government over his exit plan, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

The Sun said Johnson could call as early as Wednesday for an election and wants to hold the vote before the EU Council meeting due to be held on Oct. 17.

Also Read: Boris Johnson firm on Brexit as thousands protest in UK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)