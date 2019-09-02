Kerala CM greets Advani at airport, enquires about health,

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who is on a private visit to the State, and enquired about his health at the airport lounge here. Vijayan had arrived at the airport at around 5.40 pm when he was informed about Advani's arrival at the Cochin International Airport, BJP sources said.

The senior CPI(M) leader spent five minutes with Advani and enquired about his health, a BJP leader, who was present at the lounge, said. Advani thanked the Chief Minister for his friendly gesture, the BJP leader said.

BJP Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai, general secretary A N Radhakrishnan and party district leaders were with Advani when Vijayan came to meet Advani, they said. The BJP veteran is accompanied by his daughter Pratibha.

They will be in Kerala till September 8, party sources said. Vijayan will inaugurate the third phase of the Kochi Metro Project tomorrow.PTI TGB BN BN.

