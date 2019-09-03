Mulayam defends Azam Khan in land grab cases, accuses BJP of targeting him

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday defended his party MP and long-time associate Azam Khan in the cases registered against him related to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Yadav said that "injustice" has been done with Khan and called upon party workers to protest against it.

"We will not tolerate any injustice against Azam Khan. He has committed no wrong," Yadav told media here. Khan is a party MP from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and has been a Minster in government's headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

He also claimed that there are a few BJP leaders, "who have said that whatever is happening with Azam Khan is wrong". Yadav also appealed to media to "write against the injustice being done with Azam Khan."

He said that if required they will meet the Prime Minister too. At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan, who is the chancellor of the Jauhar University, Rampur.

Earlier, the police had carried out raids at Jauhar University premises and found over 2,500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes. Several complaints have also been lodged against the controversial Rampur lawmaker for alleged land grab to build the varsity. (ANI)

