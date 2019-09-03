International Development News
We are working to stop UK PM Johnson using election for no-deal Brexit -Labour's Corbyn

Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 19:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday opposition parties were working on ways to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from using an early election to force through a no-deal Brexit. After meeting the leaders of other opposition parties, Corbyn said he was confident of the success of a move planned later on Tuesday to take control of the parliamentary business to try to stop Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

"We are confident that the legislative route we have adopted has every chance of being successful, and we are working on ways in which we can prevent Boris Johnson manipulating an election to force a no-deal Brexit," Corbyn said in a statement. "Labour wants to prevent a no-deal Brexit, and to have a general election, so we can end austerity and invest in our communities. I am confident we can have both, and we've been in discussions about a way to achieve this."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
