For Cong, democracy in ICU when its leaders face probe: BJP

In a jibe at the Congress alleging "political vendetta" behind the arrest of its senior leaders, the BJP on Wednesday said many of its own leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came out "unscathed" in different probes, but for the opposition party "democracy is in ICU" when its leaders face investigation. In a series of tweets, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh said when Modi was Gujarat chief minister, he submitted himself to the notices of probe agencies and came out "untainted".

Home Minister Amit Shah, then a minister in Gujarat, also submitted himself to the laws of land and came out unscathed, he said. "Never was democracy in danger... Now Cong leaders are under scrutiny... Democracy gets admitted to ICU... There is a limit Congis... Nation understands you perfectly of late (sic), the BJP leader wrote in the microblogging site.

Modi was questioned by probe agencies in cases related to 2002 riots in Gujarat. Shah was arrested in an alleged fake encounter case but was later acquitted. Modi too got a clean chit. Santhosh said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also got a clean chit after being tried on corruption charges.

The Congress has sharpened its attack on the Modi government following the arrests of its senior leaders P Chidambaram and D K Shivakumar. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI last month while the party's Karnataka troubleshooter Shivakumar was taken in custody by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. Both have been accused of money laundering, a charge they have denied.

Both the leaders have accused the BJP of indulging in "political vendetta".

