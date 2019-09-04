President Kovind extends best wishes to teaching community on Teachers’ Day

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day.

In a message, the President has said, "On the occasion of Teachers' Day, I have great pleasure in extending my greetings and felicitations to teachers.

By celebrating Teacher's Day on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, our former President, we pay tribute to an illustrious statesman, a great scholar, and one of the most distinguished personalities of the teaching fraternity. His life­ and work forever will inspire teachers to discharge their duties with full devotion.

Teacher's Day is dedicated to teachers who play a significant role in the lives of students. They motivate the young minds, quench their thirst for knowledge and bring out their hidden potential and talent.

On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes to the entire teaching community that has ably guided our students to become the nation's valuable human resource, thereby making an invaluable contribution for building a strong and prosperous nation".

(With Inputs from PIB)