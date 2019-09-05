International Development News
UK Labour's Corbyn will not allow an election before Oct 31 Brexit date -BBC

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 03:30 IST
UK opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold an election before Oct. 31 even if he backs a new poll when a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit on that date becomes law, the BBC said on Wednesday citing a lawmaker.

"A senior Labour MP has just said Jeremy Corbyn told him tonight he would NOT allow Boris Johnson to have an election before 31st October," BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
