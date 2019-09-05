UK Labour's Corbyn will not allow an election before Oct 31 Brexit date -BBC

UK opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold an election before Oct. 31 even if he backs a new poll when a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit on that date becomes law, the BBC said on Wednesday citing a lawmaker.

"A senior Labour MP has just said Jeremy Corbyn told him tonight he would NOT allow Boris Johnson to have an election before 31st October," BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet.

Also Read: Labour's Jeremy Corbyn says he wants a UK election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)