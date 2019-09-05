International Development News
UK govt says parliament will vote on early election again on Monday

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 17:23 IST
British lawmakers will on Monday hold another vote on a motion on whether to hold an early election, the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold an election on Oct. 15 but failed to win enough support from lawmakers to do so in a vote on Wednesday.

The opposition Labour Party said it would not support an early election until legislation which aims to block a no-deal exit at the end of October has become law - something which is expected to happen on Monday.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
