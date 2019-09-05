ABVP members attacked SFI student: former JNUSU president

Former JNUSU president Geeta Kumari on Thursday alleged that ABVP members attacked and injured a member of the Students' Federation of India during the presidential debate. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad denied the allegation.

The presidential debate took place at Ganga Dhaba on the campus late Wednesday night and six presidential candidates spoke on national and campus issues. "ABVP goons attacked SFI JNU Com. Venkatesh in the presidential debate injuring him in the head. This is the real face of ABVP hiding under the garb of Nationalism, Bharat and Vande Matram. They have started showing their real faces in JNU campus as well," Kumari wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Saurabh Sharma of the right-wing student outfit said SFI and AISA, who are part of the Left unity, were dragging ABVP "unnecessarily" into the dispute. "The All India Students' Association and the Students' Federation of India are having a dispute among themselves. They had a fight among their supporters and are unnecessarily dragging our name," Sharma said.

The SFI is contesting for the president's post while the AISA has fielded its candidate for the post of general secretary.

