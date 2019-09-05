International Development News
Koshyari sworn in Maharashtra governor

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 05-09-2019 19:19 IST
Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Thursday sworn in as the new governor of Maharashtra. He was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Pradip Nadrajog, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state ministers and dignitaries were present at the ceremony. Koshyari replaces Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was the state's governor from 2014.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in central Mumbai and offered prayers. PTI MR VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
