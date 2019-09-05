Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang Singhar, who has launched a tirade against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, on Thursday came under a stinging attack from a party leader who dubbed him a "BJP agent". Amid escalation of factional feud in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, supporters of Digvijaya Singh also burnt an effigy of Singhar to denounce his utterances against the 72- year-old former chief minister.

Earlier this week, Singhar, a nephew of former leader of opposition and Congress stalwart the late Jamuna Devi, had accused Digvijaya Singh of "blackmailing" the party-led government in the state. Also, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Singhar had claimed Digvijaya Singh was trying to "destabilise" the nine-month-old Kamal Nath government.

"Singhar is a parasite and a BJP agent. He never fought against the BJP. Instead, his acts and conspiracies always benefited the BJP. "He never spoke against the BJP in the state assembly, alleged Manak Agarwal, a senior party leader considered close to Digvijaya Singh.

Agarwal alleged Singhar was also "hand in glove" with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when the BJP was in power in the state. "I have been close to Jamuna Devi and also seen Singhar closely. He is just taking benefit of being a tribal leader and pocketing money.

"Jamuna Devi had differences with Digvijaya Singh but she never spoke against him in public forums, Agarwal said. On the other hand, Singhar, at the centre of infighting in the state Congress, kept away from the media on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Singhar had softened his stand after meeting chief minister Kamal Nath and talking to the partys state in-charge Deepak Babariya. "The party is strong. I have put forward my views before the party, held a meeting with CM and also talked to Babariya ji.

I have nothing more to say, Singhar had told reporters. On Thursday, a group of Congress workers staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Singhar in the Barkhedi area of Bhopal. These workers also raised slogans in favour of Digvijaya Singh.

On the other hand, Chouhan, a BJP vice-president, targeted the Congress regime over the ongoing infighting in the party and levelled allegations of corruption. "Development works and peoples welfare have come to a halt under the Nath government. There is loot all around. Nath should come forward to clarify on corruption charges against ministers levelled by his own party members.

"I pray to God to save my state, Chouhan said, alleging rampant corruption under the Congress which came to power in MP in December 2018 after 15 years in opposition..

