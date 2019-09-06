Congress government in Rajasthan a failure in every aspect: Kataria

Kota, Sep 5 (PIT) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria on Thursday lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, claiming that it has failed in every aspect of governance, including maintaining law and order. The former state home minister staged a dharna outside the Kota Range IG and Commissioner offices here to protest against the custodial death of Hanuman Koli (40) on August 23.

"Since the formation of the Congress government in the state, no one here is responsible for law and order situation, nobody is ready to think or to do anything," Kataria alleged while speaking to the media. "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds the charge of Home Department and is the most powerful among the ministers and if he is not able to handle the department, he should hire some assistance," the BJP leader said said.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering, Kataria hit out at the police for having allegedly beaten and tortured Koli in custody. Terming the custodial death of Koli "shameful", Kataria said suspending the SHO and sending police personnel to the lines were not enough and criminal cases must be lodged against them.

Kataria, along with BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, Phralad Gunjal and other, later held a meeting with the divisional commissioner and handed him a memorandum.

