Lebanon's Aoun warns Israel would bear consequences of any attack

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 06-09-2019 15:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun warned on Friday that Israel would bear the results of an attack on his country, days after a flare-up at the border between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Any attack on Lebanon's sovereignty ... will be met with legitimate self-defense which Israel will bear all the consequences of," Aoun's office cited him as saying in a meeting with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
