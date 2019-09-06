Lebanon's Aoun warns Israel would bear consequences of any attack

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun warned on Friday that Israel would bear the results of an attack on his country, days after a flare-up at the border between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Any attack on Lebanon's sovereignty ... will be met with legitimate self-defense which Israel will bear all the consequences of," Aoun's office cited him as saying in a meeting with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

