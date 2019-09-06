International Development News
Development News Edition
UP BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh to visit Gonda tomorrow

In a first after taking charge as BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swantantra Dev Singh will visit Gonda on Saturday.

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 06-09-2019 22:53 IST
BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swantantra Dev Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a first after taking charge as BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swantantra Dev Singh will visit Gonda on Saturday. He will offer garland to an idol of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar there in the afternoon followed by a grand welcome from the party workers, a party release said.

The BJP leader is also the chief guest at a programme in Raghukul Vidhyapeeth. Later in the day, he will be meeting office bearers and committees of the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
