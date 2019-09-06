UP BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh to visit Gonda tomorrow

In a first after taking charge as BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swantantra Dev Singh will visit Gonda on Saturday. He will offer garland to an idol of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar there in the afternoon followed by a grand welcome from the party workers, a party release said.

The BJP leader is also the chief guest at a programme in Raghukul Vidhyapeeth. Later in the day, he will be meeting office bearers and committees of the party. (ANI)

