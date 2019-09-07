Abrogation of Article 370: DIPR, J-K highlights benefits for women, SCs, STs, OBCs

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday highlighted several benefits to the region after the abrogation of Article 370. In a series of tweets, DIPR mentioned the benefits for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs, while also stating how women are expected to get "full rights" after the abrogation of the Article 370.

In benefits for Scheduled Tribes, it stated that "ST community (Gujjars, Bakerwals and others) with nearly 12 per cent population, will now get political representation through reservation in Assembly seats." "Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 now made applicable. There was no corresponding State Act. Rights of Tribal/ST Communities residing in forests since generations will now be protected," read a post on the official Twitter handle of DIPR, Jammu and Kashmir government.

Highlighting benefits to Scheduled Castes and OBCs, it stated, "OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir to get their due in employment and education- they will now get full reservation benefits. Safai Karamcharies will now get full citizenship and other rights and benefits- Manual scavenging will stop. National Commission for Safai Karamchari Act, 1993 will now apply." In another tweet, it stated, "Gender discrimination to end- Women to get full rights."

It mentioned that "property, all other rights of women marrying outside Jammu and Kashmir to now be fully protected; all such women will now retain full and legal rights on land." "All Central Acts and Laws protecting rights of women and children to be made fully applicable to State e.g. Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Juvenile Justice Act etc," DIPR stated.

"Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 provides for speedy trial of offences against children, violation of child rights etc. This act will now be applicable here and will ensure adequate protection of women and child rights," it added. It further mentioned that the "86th Constitutional Amendments Act, 2002 (Right to Education RTE) makes education a fundamental right for Children in age group of 8-14 yrs. Benefits which were available under RTE now shall be extended to Jammu and Kashmir as well."

DIPR, Jammu and Kashmir government, stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in the region has brought "Justice for West Pakistan Refugees." "Over 20,000 West Pakistan Refugees were hitherto aliens in their own country, denied all democratic, citizenship and property rights. They will now enjoy all democratic, other rights as citizens of the country," it stated.

Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

