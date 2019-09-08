Turkey shouldn't coerce Greece, Europe over migrants-Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday Turkey should not attempt to coerce either Greece or Europe in its attempts to get support for a plan to resettle refugees in northern Syria.

Turkey plans to resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria and may reopen the route for migrants into Europe if it does not receive adequate international support for the plan, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"Mr Erdogan must understand that he cannot threaten Greece and Europe in an attempt to secure more resources to handle the refugee (issue)," Mitsotakis told a news conference in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki

