Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Former Hezbollah official found dead in Beirut flat

A former official in the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah was found dead in his flat in a Beirut neighborhood, the state-run Lebanese news agency said on Sunday. Security forces immediately opened an investigation and were awaiting the arrival of a forensic doctor to determine the cause of death, National News Agency said, giving only the initials of the man. More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say

President Donald Trump's decision to cancel Afghan peace talks will cost more American lives, the Taliban said on Sunday while the United States promised to keep up military pressure on the militants, in a stunning reversal of efforts to forge a deal ending nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan. The Islamist group issued a statement after Trump unexpectedly canceled secret talks planned for Sunday with the Taliban's major leaders at the presidential compound in Camp David, Maryland. He broke off the talks on Saturday after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul last week that killed an American soldier and 11 others. Iran says British oil tanker could be released soon

The British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran could be released after the imminent completion of legal proceedings against the tanker, Iranian state television reported on Sunday. Iran seized the British tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations two weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar, accusing it of shipping oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. UK PM prepares plan to legally stop Brexit extension: The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, the Daily Telegraph http://bit.ly/2ZP87Yc reported late on Sunday. Johnson's advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter the strategy to prevent the British parliament's attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed, the newspaper reported. Kuwait's ruler in U.S. hospital for tests, postpones Trump meeting

Kuwait's 90-year-old ruler has been admitted to a hospital in the United States for medical tests and postponed a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump planned for this week in Washington, state news agency KUNA said on Sunday. Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has ruled the U.S. ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years, had been due to meet Trump on Thursday. Turkish military enters Syria to begin joint U.S. 'safe zone' patrol

Armed Turkish military vehicles crossed into war-stricken Syria on Sunday to begin joint patrols with U.S. counterparts to establish a high-stakes "safe zone" along a border region controlled by Kurdish forces. Vehicles with Turkish flags joined those in Syria with U.S. flags some 15 kilometers (nine miles) east of the Turkish border town of Akcakale, near Syria's Tel Abyad. With two military helicopters briefly overhead, they headed south for several hours before returning to Turkey. Exclusive: IAEA found uranium traces at Iran 'atomic warehouse' - diplomats

Samples taken by the U.N. nuclear watchdog at what Israel's prime minister called a "secret atomic warehouse" in Tehran showed traces of uranium that Iran has yet to explain, two diplomats who follow the agency's inspections work closely say. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is investigating the particles' origin and has asked Iran to explain the traces. But Tehran has not done so, according to the diplomats, stoking tensions between Washington and Tehran. U.S. sanctions have slashed Iranian oil sales and Iran has responded by breaching its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Bosnians march in first Gay Pride under tight police protection

Several thousand people marched in Bosnia's first Gay Pride on Sunday, protected by a major security operation including anti-sniper units after some conservative Muslim groups organized counter-rallies. The parade in the capital Sarajevo ended peacefully despite fears of violence prompted by aggressive hate speech online in a country where anti-gay sentiment can often be heard in public. In Mugabe's church, faithful pray for departed leader's forgiveness

In the church where Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe used to worship, people prayed on Sunday for his forgiveness following his death two years after he was toppled in a coup. Mugabe, who had been receiving treatment in a Singapore hospital for months before he died on Friday aged 95, dominated Zimbabwe politics for almost four decades from independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in November 2017. Hong Kong police fire tear gas as clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city. Police moved on protesters from the Central business district who dispersed to nearby Admiralty, the bar district of Wan Chai and on to Causeway Bay in a now familiar pattern of cat-and-mouse clashes over three months of unrest.

Also Read: Govt compulsorily retires 22 tax officials on graft charges

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)