Cong names Pranab's daughter, Meira Kumar's son national spokespersons

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:11 IST
The Congress on Monday appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

Sharmishtha, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Gandhi and Surjewala for the appointment.

COUNTRY : India
