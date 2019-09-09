MP CM condoles death of Union minister Tomar's mother

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday expressed grief at the death of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's mother in New Delhi. Sharda Devi was 90 and died of age-related illnesses late Sunday night at the minister's residence, BJP leaders here said.

Nath prayed for the departed soul and wished peace and strength to the minister's bereaved family. Her last rites will be performed in Gwalior later in the day, with former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state unit chief Rakesh Singh expected to be present.

Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development, is a Lok Sabha MP from Morena in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)