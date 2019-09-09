International Development News
MP CM condoles death of Union minister Tomar's mother

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:24 IST
MP CM condoles death of Union minister Tomar's mother

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday expressed grief at the death of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's mother in New Delhi. Sharda Devi was 90 and died of age-related illnesses late Sunday night at the minister's residence, BJP leaders here said.

Nath prayed for the departed soul and wished peace and strength to the minister's bereaved family. Her last rites will be performed in Gwalior later in the day, with former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state unit chief Rakesh Singh expected to be present.

Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development, is a Lok Sabha MP from Morena in the state..

COUNTRY : India
