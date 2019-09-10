Trump announces firing of national security chief Bolton

Washington, Sep 10 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he has fired his hawkish national security advisor John Bolton, saying he disagreed "strongly" with his positions.

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump announced on Twitter. "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House." Trump said he would name a replacement next week. (AFP) IND

