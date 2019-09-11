International Development News
UK Labour Party deputy leader: We need Brexit referendum before election

Reuters London
Updated: 11-09-2019 15:17 IST
Britain needs to hold another referendum on leaving the European Union before any national election is held, Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said on Wednesday.

"So let's deal with Brexit, in a referendum, where every person can have their say, and then come together and fight an election on Labour's positive social agenda on our own terms, not on Boris Johnson's Brexit 'do or die'," he said in a speech in London.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
