Left Menu

Cycling-Rebranded Tour of Britain Women to return in June

British cycling's governing body took over the event, previously known as The Women's Tour, from former organisers SweetSpot in January, with this summer's race reduced to four stages from the six stages held in the 2019-2022 events. "There's clearly so much support and fondness for the race, both at home and further afield," former winner Lizzie Deignan said in a statement announcing the host cities on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:45 IST
Cycling-Rebranded Tour of Britain Women to return in June

The Tour of Britain Women will return in June after last year's edition was called off due to a lack of funding, organisers British Cycling said. British cycling's governing body took over the event, previously known as The Women's Tour, from former organisers SweetSpot in January, with this summer's race reduced to four stages from the six stages held in the 2019-2022 events.

"There's clearly so much support and fondness for the race, both at home and further afield," former winner Lizzie Deignan said in a statement announcing the host cities on Monday. "The four stage hosts deserve credit for their commitment to women's racing and for helping to make the race happen, and I'm sure that together we can put on a brilliant show in June."

The Tour of Britain Women will begin on June 6 with Wales hosting the first two stages before the tour moves to Warrington and then concludes in Greater Manchester.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024