Cycling-Rebranded Tour of Britain Women to return in June

The Tour of Britain Women will return in June after last year's edition was called off due to a lack of funding, organisers British Cycling said. British cycling's governing body took over the event, previously known as The Women's Tour, from former organisers SweetSpot in January, with this summer's race reduced to four stages from the six stages held in the 2019-2022 events.

"There's clearly so much support and fondness for the race, both at home and further afield," former winner Lizzie Deignan said in a statement announcing the host cities on Monday. "The four stage hosts deserve credit for their commitment to women's racing and for helping to make the race happen, and I'm sure that together we can put on a brilliant show in June."

The Tour of Britain Women will begin on June 6 with Wales hosting the first two stages before the tour moves to Warrington and then concludes in Greater Manchester.

