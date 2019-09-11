Delhi Assembly notice to Lamba over disqualification petition by Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday issued a notice to Chandni Chowk legislator and former AAP leader Alka Lamba seeking her comments by September 18 on a disqualification petition by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. Last week, Lamba quit the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and announced that she has returned to the Congress.

According to the notice issued by Assembly Secretary C Velmurugan, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has also directed personal hearing in the matter which will be held at 4 pm on September 18 in his chamber. "The Speaker has examined the petition and has directed that your comments on the content of the petition be sought. As directed by the Speaker, you are requested to submit your written comments on the enclosed petition on or before 3 pm of September 18 to the undersigned positively," it stated.

Former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra, Sandeep Kumar, Anil Bajpai and Devendra Sehrawat have been disqualified under the anti-defection law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)