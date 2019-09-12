Supriya Sule complains of harassment by taxi tout at railway

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule alleged harassment by a man touting cab service at the Dadar railway terminus here on Thursday. Sule, who lodged a complaint with the Railway police, said a man called `Kuljit Singh Malhotra' entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while asking if she needed a taxi.

Even when she made it clear that she did not need one, he "blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for photo", Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, tweeted. The Railway Protection Force later informed her that he had been apprehended and fined, she added.

"If touting is permitted under the law, then it can not and should not be permitted within train stations or airport but only at designated taxi stands," the Baramati MP said..

