Uttarakhand EC announces Panchayat polls schedule

The Uttarakhand Election Commission on Friday announced the dates of Panchayat polls in the state. The elections will be held in 12 districts of the state in three phases from October 6 to October 16, State Election Commissioner Chandrashekhar Bhatt said while notifying the poll schedule.

The results will be announced on October 21, he added. Nominations for the three-tier polls begins from September 20 and the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect which will remain in force till the conclusion of the poll process, he said further. PTI ALM RHL

